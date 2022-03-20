NOCO has new sustainable product brand, Tend

NOCO has announced the launch of its new consumer product brand, Tend.
Working with NOCO affiliates Buffalo River Compost and River Road Research, Tend offers soil amendments including composts and mulches, and insect protein-based animal feeds including backyard chicken snacks, wild bird feed, dog treats and other pet products specifically designed to support the local, circular economy.
"These products are designed to help regional economic efforts flourish by using consciously sourced components to prioritize the health and well-being of our local ecosystem," said Bobbie Thoman, sustainability manager, NOCO. "Tend is committed to using high-quality components and ingredients along with low carbon production methods and technology, all of which contribute towards a sustainable future."
NOCO's Brian's Best Compost, Seal of Testing Assurance (STA) certified compost, diverts thousands of tons of commercial food waste, tree, leaf and wood waste from landfills, and manure from hoofed animals, aged stall bedding, straw, and alfalfa from the Buffalo Zoo annually to produce environmentally beneficial compost. In addition, Buffalo River Compost recently began receiving plant clippings from the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
River Road Research recycles food waste to create a sustainable protein source for use in animal and aquaculture feed. Using shelf-stable food waste as an insect feed, River Road Research rears black soldier fly larvae for protein meal. The resulting insect-based protein meal can be used as a substitute for the less sustainable protein ingredients currently used in animal and aquaculture feeds. River Road Research operates a research and development facility on Buffalo's east side.
Tend products now available include STA-approved screened compost, unscreened compost, premium zoo blend manure compost, natural mulch, and premium planting sand which are all ideal for landscaping, home garden projects, lawns, and urban farms. Also available for sale, black soldier fly larvae are a natural and nutritious feed supplement for chickens and laying hens.
Consumers can order Tend products at growwithtend.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.