NOCO has announced that the company has reached a master agreement with developers to purchase the solar credits from approximately 15 solar array installations across the National Grid and NYSEG service territories.
The $120 million contract is estimated to generate approximately 60 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually.
NOCO's goal is to offset 40% of its NOCO Electric portfolio with solar purchases by its residential and commercial customers by 2024.
Community solar is part of New York state's NY-Sun initiative, a major component of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Reforming the Energy Vision which aims to create "a cleaner, more resilient, and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers."
Community solar gives customers access to the benefit of solar energy without having to invest in the infrastructure and installation of panels on the roofs of homes and businesses.
Current and potential NOCO electric residential and commercial customers within the National Grid and NYSEG service areas can sign up today to participate in the community solar program and experience the environmental and economic benefits on future monthly electric bills. Customers can expect a monthly savings of up to 10% on their electric utility bills.
"NOCO started almost 90 years ago delivering coal by truck so that people could heat their homes and we have continued to meet the ever-changing energy needs and demands of our customers by investing in the creation of our sustainability division," said James Dentinger, president of NOCO Enterprises, LLC. "Community solar is just the latest offering under our sustainable energy and energy efficiency portfolio."
NOCO also announced that it has acquired Buffalo River Compost. Formed in 2017 by environmental consultant Brian Murphy in partnership with a Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper river habitat restoration project, Buffalo River Compost located on Ensign Street was the first registered composter within the City of Buffalo.
Buffalo River Compost accepts food waste from restaurants, breweries, distilleries, processing centers, and institutions and accepts tree, leaf, and wood waste from clearing companies, tree services, landscapers, and municipalities.
Community solar and the acquisition of Buffalo River Compost are the latest in NOCO's recent expansion into sustainable initiatives, which also include food waste and food waste technology, liquid recycling and energy efficiency.
For more information on any of NOCO's latest sustainable initiatives, visit noco.com.
