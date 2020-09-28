NOCO Energy has announced the acquisition of Glycol Blender, a Syracuse-based glycol supplier and recycler.
Glycol Blender sells and delivers neat and blended glycols, a type of antifreeze used as a coolant in commercial and industrial applications, to a range of customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. They also recover used glycol/water mixes for recycling.
Through this acquisition, NOCO is expanding its recovery and recycling business, immediately providing quality glycol products and services to HVAC, heavy duty trucking and natural gas markets and eventually integrating additional chemical supply and environmental services such as hazardous and non-hazardous waste removal. As a result of this acquisition, NOCO has also established a new division, NOCO Innovative Industrial Solutions.
"As part of NOCO's continued strategic growth and enhanced commitment to innovation and sustainable energy solutions, the addition of Glycol Blender extends our company's footprint across the East Coast," said Jim Dentinger, president, NOCO Enterprises Company, LLC. "With the Glycol team's expertise, NOCO can grow our recycling business beyond oil and into glycols, solvents, and other wastes, proving more offerings and value to our commercial and industrial customers."
Joining NOCO from Glycol Blender is former owner and now general manager of NOCO Innovative Industrial Solutions, EJ Docteur.
"Having had the opportunity to work with NOCO on various projects over the years, I have always been impressed with the professionalism and quality of service they deliver," said Docteur. "NOCO recognizes the value of our niche glycol service business and I am privileged to have been offered the opportunity to join the NOCO family and look forward to working together towards offering more sustainable solutions to our customers."
Established earlier this year, NOCO Enterprises Company, LLC has been focused on strategic business acquisitions and new market opportunities, including growing the company's traditional fuels distribution, natural gas & electric and HVAC services. In the past six months, NOCO has created a new sustainability division focused on growing the company's renewable energy offerings and energy efficiency programs and services in addition to acquiring Warm & Fuzzy Home Heating & Cooling, the residential HVAC division of Allied Mechanical, Inc.
