The cardiac catheterization laboratory at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center was listed in the U.S. News & World Report 2022 “Best Hospitals” edition for its participation in good standing in the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR).
Located at the Heart Center of Niagara on Memorial’s downtown campus, the cardiac cath lab is Niagara County’s first and only, resulting from an unprecedented community collaboration and joint venture with Catholic Health, Kaleida Health, and Erie County Medical Center.
“The listing of the cardiac cath lab at Memorial in the NCDR’s Chest Pain registry demonstrates Memorial’s strong commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to cardiac patients.
“Participation in the Registry helps hospitals improve clinical outcomes using national guidelines to measure care and provide real-time data to drive decision-making,” said Dr. Neil Dashkoff, Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Niagara Falls Memorial.
The facility hosts such procedures as coronary angiography, stent placement and balloon angioplasty and maintains 24/7/365 capabilities to perform emergency and scheduled elective procedures and interventions right here in Niagara County.
“Kudos to the entire team, which includes the cath lab staff, the emergency department and EMS staff members, and our superb ICU and stepdown unit,” said Dr. Dashkoff.
Over the past year, the cath lab served over 570 patients, performing 38 lifesaving emergent cases.
