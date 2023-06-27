Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union is celebrating 70 years of service to its members and the community. The credit union was chartered in 1953 by the employees of the Niagara Falls based Hooker Chemical company, who realized that together they could accomplish more than they could individually. NCFCU was originally run out of a closet sized room at the plant.
“Nino Montani was one of the original founders of the credit union. He and his family literally used to sit at their kitchen table folding member statements and stuffing envelopes” said Dan Keleher, CEO of Niagara’s Choice. “We honor those humble beginnings and look forward to a bright future as we continue serving our community.”
In 1989 the credit union was renamed OxyChem Niagara Federal credit union to reflect the new name of the Hooker Chemical plant. It was not until 2004 that the credit union became Niagara’s Choice FCU. The credit union now has over 24,000 members, assets of $266 million and 6 branches serving both Erie and Niagara counties. “Credit unions make a difference in people’s lives” Keleher said. “Our goal is to help and educate people in one of the most important areas of their lives – their finances. Credit unions are all about People Helping People.”
The credit union celebrated this milestone with a 70th anniversary party at their recent annual meeting, as well as a food truck day at their branches in May. To learn more about Niagara’s Choice FCU visit niagaraschoice.org.
