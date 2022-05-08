Niagara Parks looking to redevelop power stations

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Niagara Parks is looking to engage potential proponents to reimagine the future of two unique, decommissioned hydroelectric power plants. Located in the heart of Queen Victoria Park, with the iconic Niagara River, Horseshoe Falls and American Falls as backdrops, the call for development proposals offers the opportunity both to preserve these important buildings and to create new tourism experiences for Niagara, Ontario and Canada.
As part of Niagara Parks’ Strategic Plan and following the successful adaptive reuse of its newest landmark attraction opened in 2021, the Niagara Parks Power Station, Niagara Parks has issued the RFQ to qualify potential proponents and investors. The RFQ process opened April 27 and close on June 24. Following the conclusion of the RFQ phase, qualified proponents will be invited to submit to the final phase, the Request for Proposals stage, which will begin in the fall of 2022 and close in 2023.
Both sites hold extraordinary potential for redevelopment considering the sites’ established presence in the core tourism landscape of Niagara Parks and Niagara Falls, striking architectural features and unparalleled locations on the brink of the upper Niagara River and within the lower Niagara Gorge. The decommissioned power stations were transferred to the Niagara Parks Commission in 2007, followed by the former Canadian Niagara Power Company generating station in 2009, which has since been completely preserved and transformed into a multi-faceted new guest experience for Niagara Parks.
The target audience for this opportunity is firms which have, or have available, all of the expertise and resources considered necessary to: finance, design, procure, construct, operate and maintain the project under a long-term lease agreement with Niagara Parks. For those interested in viewing and participating in the RFQ, please visit Niagara Parks’ online portal through Bonfire. Separate submissions are required for both of the sites and proponents can choose to make submissions for one or both of the redevelopment opportunities.
For more information about TPGS and OPGS, visit niagaraparks.com/powerstationsredevelopment.
