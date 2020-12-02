LOCKPORT - After completing a comprehensive review, the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) has granted Niagara Hospice accreditation for its operational efficiency and health care provider excellence to patients and families. The national agency, based in North Carolina, bestowed the certification upon the organization for another three years through 2023.
For 32 years, Niagara Hospice has provided comprehensive end-of-life care, symptom management and caregiver relief for Niagara County residents, families and caregivers facing any type of terminal illness. Each year, the organization provides care, support and guidance for nearly a thousand families in a variety of settings, including family homes, skilled nursing facilities and hospitals.
The ACHC accreditation demonstrates an organization’s dedication to high-quality care, adherence to industry regulations and best practices, and ability to advance continuous improvement in all aspects of patient and family care services, support and education. Staff performed many steps in the accreditation process that culminated with a multi-day onsite survey. The organization earned the accreditation for the first time in 1999 and is the only hospice in Western New York with the distinction.
“Attaining the ACHC accreditation represents a great accomplishment for our entire clinical staff. It is an honor that demonstrates the high caliber of our staff and our commitment to providing specialized care and personalized support to every Niagara County family facing a late-stage illness,” said Danielle Burngasser, RN, BSN, vice president of hospice clinical operations. “Our staff is very diligent in delivering the best care possible while also complying with all industry standards and regulations.”
Since 1988, Niagara Hospice, a non-profit organization, has provided expert, specialized end-of-life care, symptom management and personalized support to more than 28,000 Niagara County residents, families and caregivers. Patients receive care from an interdisciplinary team in the location and manner that offers the most comfort. Hospice care is appropriate for any illness with a prognosis of six months or less. Niagara Hospice is the only Western New York hospice accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).
Anyone can make a patient referral or support Niagara Hospice by visiting NiagaraHospice.org or calling 716-HOSPICE or 716-439-4417.
