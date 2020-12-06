Niagara Hospice hires assistant medical director

Niagara Hospice has announced the hiring of Dr. Jay Newman as assistant medical director.
Newman is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and brings 30 years of experience to the clinical leadership team at Niagara Hospice. In his new role under medical director, Dr. Richard Castaldo,
Newman will provide leadership to the clinical care team while providing comprehensive end-of-life care for Niagara County patients and families facing a terminal illness.
“The addition of Dr. Newman to the Niagara Hospice medical team will benefit all of our Niagara County patients, families and caregivers. I look forward to working with him as we collaborate to deliver expert care and support to every patient and family facing the challenges of a late-stage illness,” said Castaldo. “His vast clinical experience in a hospital setting will be a great asset to the families in our program, and he will also enhance the knowledge of our interdisciplinary care team, including nurses, social workers, counselors and aides.”
Newman previously worked as an attending physician in the emergency departments at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Buffalo VA Medical Center and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. He received the Doctor of Distinction award from Kenmore Mercy in 2018. He is a graduate of SUNY at Buffalo with a B.A. in psychology and earned his M.D. at Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico.
For more information, visit NiagaraHospice.org or call 439-4417 or 716-HOSPICE.
