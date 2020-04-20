Main Street businesses, entrepreneurs, startups and employees who are wondering “what’s next” during these unprecedented times can turn to Niagara Global Tourism Institute’s TReC. The business incubator has put into place a number of virtual resources to help business owners navigate through this uncharted territory.
“Supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs is crucial in times like these,” said Pat Whalen, director of TReC. “We are connecting with our incubator network and the entrepreneurship community in Western New York to offer business owners the resources they need to mitigate risk, protect their employees, and support their customers during the coronavirus pandemic.”
From 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday mornings, TReC’s popular Niagara Open Coffee Club is now being held via Zoom. This networking forum, which is held each week, offers attendees a chance to share ideas, offer support, ask for assistance, and form new connections. To find out more, visit https://trecbyngti.com/niagara-open-coffee-club.
On the second Tuesday of each month, the Niagara Falls Entrepreneurship Meetup Group is also accessible via Zoom. Experienced entrepreneurs, as well as those who are just starting out, can share tips and resources to help others create or grow a new business. The next meeting will be held May 12 at 5:30 p.m. Information can be found at https://www.meetup.com/Niagara-Falls-Entrepreneurs-Meetup/.
Each Wednesday at 1 p.m., TReC hosts a Small Business Discussion Group. Whalen partners with Jeannine Brown Miller, JBM HR Consulting Inc., and Tom Murdock, general manager of the Western New York Incubator Network, to offer guidance and advice on managing businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. During these discussions, the speakers will provide practical information and resources for businesses before opening the floor to questions from attendees.
Business owners are encouraged to contact Whalen at PWhalen@niagara.edu or Brown Miller at jbm@jbmconsultingonline.com with their ideas on the topics they would like to discuss. The upcoming session, which is scheduled for April 15, will feature Ranya Green, LMHC, senior mental health counselor in Niagara University's counseling services office, who will discuss mental health issues related to the pandemic. Connect with the group at https://www.meetup.com/Small-Business-Group-Discussion/
This past Tuesday, the TReC Masterminds Group was launched. Comprised of a dozen C-level executives, this group will meet on a regular basis for one year to offer advice and collaborate with one another. For more information, see https://trecbyngti.com/trec-mastermind.
The Niagara Global Tourism Institute is a Niagara University-led initiative to transform the regional tourism industry. Created to foster collaborative partnerships between the public and private sector to improve the regional tourism product, the NGTI operates with a focus on research, skills development, entrepreneurship, and technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.