The Military Reunion Network (MRN) hosted its annual Educational Summit at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Niagara Falls from June 23 through June 26. The event allows veterans to connect with reunion planners as well as destination and hotel partners to create connections and develop planning tools.
This year the event attracted 77 attendees representing 39 different military reunion groups, as well as 45 suppliers. The summit began with a familiarization tour within the destination on June 23 introducing the attendees and planners to the unique and varied attractions within Niagara County. They started their day at the Cave of the Winds attraction within Niagara Falls State Park, followed by the Niagara Aerospace Museum and Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum before touring the Buffalo Naval Park.
Following Friday’s activities, the group participated in two days of meetings and then a smaller group of 14 people representing five reunions planned to stay through Wednesday to explore the destination further. “In addition to the iconic draw of Niagara Falls, we want to highlight the walkability of the destination, as well as the development of new hotel properties within the downtown Niagara Falls corridor. Both of these features are a draw for event attendees,” says Reanna Darone, director of convention sales for Destination Niagara USA.
When asked about the experience in Niagara Falls, Sharon Danitschek of the Military Reunion Network said, “the partnership with Destination Niagara USA was perfect! The enthusiasm showed by their team for the destination combined with attention to the smallest details made planning the 2023 Educational Summit a breeze. Veterans loved their experience here, and there is no doubt Niagara Falls will be welcoming military reunions for years to come.”
John Percy, president and CEO for Destination Niagara USA, sites the importance of welcoming meeting planners and hosting conventions in Niagara Falls. “In 2022, Destination Niagara USA had a hand in booking and hosting 18 groups including 6,465 attendees, resulting in an economic impact of $8,461,900. Many people recognize the destination for leisure travel, but we have a growing demand for conventions that benefit Niagara Falls as well.”
