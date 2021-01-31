Niagara Falls USA hosting travel trade webinar series

Destination Niagara USA invites members of the travel trade to stay informed of the latest Niagara Falls USA updates and offerings with a series of educational webinars launching in February.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact travel worldwide, these comprehensive virtual programs will cover various angles of leisure travel to Niagara Falls and opportunities to connect directly with destination partners and suppliers.
Tina Mt. Pleasant, director of Travel Trade Sales for Destination Niagara USA will lead the webinars and will be accompanied by representatives from Niagara Falls USA attractions, experiences and accommodations during the presentations.
John Percy, president & CEO of Destination Niagara USA said, “We continue to work within the virtual space to showcase our destination to our various sales segments. By educating tour operators now, when the time to travel is here again, they will be well positioned to sell Niagara Falls USA to their groups.”
Members of the trade travel are encouraged to register for one or all webinars – and must RSVP by Friday, Feb. 5. Register at https://www.niagarafallsusa.com/media/press-releases/
Upcoming webinars include:
• FEB. 17: Classic Niagara Falls USA
• FEB. 18: Adventure in Niagara Falls USA
• FEB. 23: Niagara Falls USA Foodies
• FEB. 25: Learn in Niagara Falls USA
For any questions, please contact Tina Mt. Pleasant at tmtpleasant@niagarafallsusa.com.
