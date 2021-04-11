Niagara Falls resident among big winners at Tops

Tops has awarded two more $10,000 Food and Fuel stimulus prize as part of its Tops Monopoly Rip it and Win It Game — Peter C. of Tonawanda and Diane W. of Niagara Falls are the latest winners, making these winners four and five!
Paying it forward paid off for Peter. Just the day before he found out he won he noticed a laptop at a school bus stop and tracked down the kindergartner who it belonged to. He was rewarded the next day by winning Tops biggest prize, $10K in Food and Fuel stimulus after shopping at his Tonawanda Tops!
“I had gone home and gone about my routine of putting away the groceries. Afterward, I began opening the tickets and that’s when I realized I had won! I had to go back and look at it again to make sure it was real,” said Peter. He then called his twin brother who stopped by to share in the celebration. “I’m a fortunate person. I’ve worked hard all my life and this is maybe a way it’s coming back to me.” Peter has been a long-time fan of Tops Monopoly and while he’s won some free items in the past, he’s never won anything this large.
When asked what he plans on doing with his winnings he noted taking care of his kids.
Diane said the moment she she won was priceless in and of itself. “We opened the first few tickets and were commenting on the coupons/offers we could use,” said Diane. “Then I opened the winning ticket and shushed my husband as I wanted to concentrate. I think we won something big, I said. He couldn’t believe the look on my face.” She finally turned the ticket over to him and he read it front and back and looked up at her incredulously and said, “I think it’s real!”
As regular players of the game this is a first for them to win a prize this large. The first thing they thought of was who can we help, having an agency in mind that they can support. They, like Peter had also recently paid it forward by initiating a local fundraiser to help a local non-profit and thought perhaps this is why they won.
Tops kicked off its 12th season of Monopoly® Rip It & Win It Game on March 7. This year you’ll not only have a chance to win one of 50 Grand Prizes of $10,000 like the lucky individuals noted above, in Food & Fuel Stimulus, but millions of other prizes and great money saving offers!
Be sure to get your Rip It and Win It tickets at any Tops Friendly Markets location now through May 29 for your chance to instantly win amazing prizes including free 3- months of Xbox Game Pass Gift Card, $25 Gift Cards to local retailers, $5 & $10 Tops Grocery/Gas gift cards, Free $2.00 Redbox movie rentals, 50 & 100 Tops GasPoints vouchers, Free in store products, and many tickets contain money saving coupons, and more! Thanks to many key product vendor sponsors, these savings are above and beyond the everyday great values and we’re excited to pass these offers along to customers.
