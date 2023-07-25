Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has implemented an EMS Alert system designed to optimize patient hand-off procedures and establish better coordination with pre-hospital care providers prior to their arrival at ER 1, Emergency Services at NFMMC.
The EMS Alert system is also expected to keep EMS crews within Niagara County and significantly reducing the number of ambulances leaving the county due to patient transfers.
This initiative aims to ensure that EMS teams are continuously available to respond to emergencies without being tied up in extended travel times to Erie County.
The EMS Alert system is the result of a collaborative effort between NFMMC and various key stakeholders, including the Niagara County Fire Coordinator’s office, Emergency Management officials, and the Niagara County EMS Council. Its primary objective is to expedite ambulance-to-ER transfers and reduce patient transfer times, ultimately assisting EMS partners in returning to service more promptly.
“Memorial believes in unity with our EMS partners,” said Joseph Ruffolo, CEO and president at NFMMC. “The EMS Alert system allows for real-time inquiry and information access to provide accurate patient transfer wait times to empower EMS personnel to make informed decisions and allocate resources efficiently.”
To foster better communication and outreach, NFMMC has sent reference cards to every Niagara County fire company, including municipal and volunteer units, irrespective of whether they have an EMS transport unit. Additionally, numerous commercial EMS providers have also received these materials.
