The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Board of Directors confirmed its 2023 slate of officers and re-elected four incumbent members to the board at its annual meeting on March 27.
Reappointed as officers were James C. Roscetti, attorney at Roscetti & DeCastro, P.C. (chairman); Cynthia A. Bianco, retired superintendent of schools (vice chairperson); Charles G. Rader, Ph.D., retired CEO of IsleChem, LLC (treasurer), and Margaret M. Toohey, retired account executive at Lewiston Insurance Agency (secretary).
In addition, re-elected to three-year terms were Cythica A. Bianco; Charles G. Rader, Ph.D.; John "Jack" Greco, managing director at Far Out Ventures; Judith Nolan Powell, retired HSBC Bank executive; Mark D. Perry, M.D., chief of radiology at Memorial & radiologist at Southtowns Radiology Associates, LLC, and Rev. Craig D. Pridgen, senior pastor at True Bethel Baptist Church.
Continuing on the board will be Tina Abrams, councilor at Seneca Nation of Indians; Rajinder Bajwa, M.D., chief of infectious disease at Memorial; Robert L. Bradley Jr., retired school administrator; Ronald R. Campbell, retired CEO at Washington Mills; Matthew Feldman, attorney at Feldman Kiefer, LLP; Gerald Gorman, M.D., chief of emergency medicine & president of medical staff at Memorial; Don J. King, retired chairman of the Polly King Art Group; Marion B. Lavigne, Ph.D, president & CEO of Launch New York, Inc., and Joseph A. Ruffolo, president & CEO at Memorial. Serving ex-officio is Vijay Bojedla, M.D, vice president & chief medical officer at Memorial.
