Niagara Falls/Grand Islands KOA Holiday now open

The Niagara Falls/Grand Island KOA Holiday at 2570 Grand Island Blvd. on Grand Island, is now open for leisure camping to New York guests following lifted COVID-19 restrictions.
It's one of more than 520 open-to-the-public KOA campgrounds in the Kampgrounds of America system in the U.S. and Canada. The campground offers Pull-thru RV sites, KOA Patio RV Sites, Deluxe Cabins featuring full and private bathrooms, and Premium Tent Sites.
“Campground staff are eager to welcome our guests for another season of camping,” said Kampgrounds of America President and CEO Toby O’Rourke. “We’ve been helping our locally owned locations with tools to ensure guests and staff can safely kick back and relax at their favorite campgrounds.”
At Niagara Falls/Grand Island KOA Holiday, precautions to ensure the safety of guests and staff include curbside check-in, enhanced cleaning procedures for public areas and accommodations, and enforced social distancing.
The Niagara Falls/Grand Island KOA Holiday is pet-friendly and has a Kamp K9 dog park. Each site offers private fire rings for individual site use.
Some campground amenities such as the pool and activity park will be closed at this time to respect social distancing and local government recreation recommendations. Paddle boats and bikes will be available for rent and cleaned between each use.
“Camping, by its very nature, invites us to get outside while being naturally socially distanced,” said O’Rourke. “With the addition of extra procedures and processes we’ve created a great way to get back out there.”
According to KOA’s Special Report: North American Camping & Effects of COVID 19, 46% of travelers, including campers and non-campers, rank camping as a safe travel option. Camping was the highest rated over any other form of travel like hotels, road trips and cruises.
To make reservations, call Niagara Falls/Grand Islands KOA Holiday at 773-7583 or by visiting their website.
Born on the banks of the Yellowstone River in 1962, Kampgrounds of America is celebrating its 58th anniversary in 2020. For more information, go to www.KOA.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.