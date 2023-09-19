LEWISTON — Nearly through its 17th season of business, Niagara Crossing Hotel & Spa is continuing to evolve.
First built and opened in 2007 as the Barton Hill Inn on the busy waterfront, Niagara Crossing assumed its current name in 2016. Current owner Patel Rudra Management purchased the hotel from Stabiles Capital Management for $2 million in 2019, owning 25 hotels in Western New York and more outside the region.
“This is the only hotel in the area that overlooks the Niagara River,” says Nicole McCoy, the general manager since 2014.
Over the past four years of new ownership, the hotel has embarked on renovations to its lobby and guest rooms. It now has 81 total guest rooms and apartments, each with at least a two-person capacity, a wedding and banquet facility holding up to 200 guests on the second floor, and a smaller banquet hall on the first floor to smaller functions like meetings and bridal or baby showers.
The hotel also has a spa next door, originally located off of the lobby. The new site was built and opened this past September and also holds eight guest apartments for short- and long-term stays.
The spa focuses mainly on body wrap massages and couples massages, with other treatments and seasonal specials. It’s open Wednesdays through Sundays for appointments.
With peak season running from Memorial Day through the middle of October, summers are by far the busiest time of year with people staying while attending a festival, wedding or a show at Artpark.
“We were sold out almost every weekend from June through mid-October,” McCoy said, offering staycation packages to locals to come in the offseason.
Looking to the future, Niagara Crossing is looking to add a day spa with a soaking tub within the next few months.
