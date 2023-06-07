The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training is hosting an outdoor career fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Oppenheim Park for those seeking employment. Approximately 60 companies with open positions have signed up to take part.
Don Jablonksi, director of employment and training, said the event will be located along the entrance driveway allowing for employers to display information on their company and meet with job seekers. No appointment is necessary. Oppenheim Park, located at 2713 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.
“It seems we receive phone calls every day from employers looking to hire,” said Jablonski. “They are looking for reliable and dependable candidates and are willing to provide significant training to those who may lack experience. Plus, our WorkSource1 team will be present to provide job seekers with servicers like resume writing and interview prep, to further aid their job search.”
To learn more about the career fair, including a full list of participating businesses and open positions, visit https://www.worksource1.com/job-seeker/career-fair.
Added Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch, “There continues to be more open jobs than employees to fill them across Niagara County. For those not currently employed to those looking for something different, our career fair is a chance to see what opportunities are out there that could be the right fit for you.”
