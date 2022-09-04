Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has announced a new partnership with Southtowns Radiology Associates, LLC, one of Western New York’s leading medical imaging and diagnostic radiology groups.
The partnership, which will take effect in early September, allows Southtowns Radiology to support the diagnostic imaging needs of Memorial patients at the medical center’s Summit Healthplex location and downtown Niagara Falls campus. In addition, Dr. Mark D. Perry will continue his role as Chief of Diagnostic Imaging for the Medical Center.
Over the past year Memorial’s diagnostic imaging department completed nearly 58,200 radiology procedures for patients. This includes over 3,000 mammography studies and over 12,000 advanced imaging studies using computed tomography (CT Scan) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), further emphasizing the importance of this partnership for the Niagara community.
“When there is partnership and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved. By partnering with Southtowns Radiology, Memorial is emphasizing further our commitment to improving the health and wellness of the Niagara community,” said Joseph Ruffolo, President and CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
With over 20 board-certified radiologists on-staff, Southtowns Radiology physicians provide expertise in the areas of breast imaging, cardiac imaging, musculoskeletal imaging, neuroradiology and pediatric imaging as well as cancer staging, recurrence and metastasis studies.
“Our practice has always focused on caring for people first and foremost. When a patient needs medical imaging, they are looking for answers to questions around their health. Our goal is to help them find those answers quickly and reliably,” said Paul Pizzella, MD, president of Southtowns Radiology Associates, LLC. “Our group of physicians is excited to work with the medical staff at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. This is a growth opportunity for our practice, but more importantly, this partnership ensures continuity of care for patients and families in Niagara Falls and the surrounding communities.”
The partnership comes at a time when Memorial is campaigning to acquire a 3T MRI unit to be housed on the medical center’s tenth street campus.
The MRI Imaging Center of Niagara will provide patients across the region with equitable access to higher quality scans, faster diagnosis, and early detection, of cancers and other diseases at treatable stages. In addition, the new unit will directly meet the need of increased volume of scans necessary to keep pace with demands from the community which Memorial serves.
