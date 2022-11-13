Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Delphi Healthcare, a regional provider of health care services and solutions, are partnering to deliver and expand emergency medicine services at Memorial. The partnership will take effective Dec. 1.
Delphi Healthcare’s agreement includes providing emergency room physicians and practitioners. This collaboration with Delphi continues our commitment to meet the needs of the Niagara community, while maintaining Memorial’s current emergency room physicians, including Chief of Emergency Services Dr. Gerald Gorman.
“We are very excited to start our partnership with Delphi Healthcare. The community should know we have maintained 100% of our excellent doctor and APP staff. Everyone is looking forward to working with such an engaged and innovative company. Our efforts have always been focused on providing the best emergency services in the region and that will continue as we all share the same vision for the Emergency Department and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center,” Gorman said.
Delphi’s focus is on improving patient experience and working towards improving care and access for the Niagara community.
“We are excited to start this new partnership and bring our decades of experience to work for the patients of Niagara Falls Memorial. Our team works tirelessly to enhance the patient experience. It is obvious Mr. Ruffolo, Dr. Gorman and the rest of the team at Niagara Falls Memorial share that passion,” said Brian Banas, CEO, Delphi Healthcare.
Together, this partnership will continue to highlight Memorial’s ER1 as Niagara’s premier gateway for managing all health emergencies including stroke care, respiratory distress, fractures, oncology, and any cardiac emergency.
