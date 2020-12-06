Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has named Alfred “Al” Hammonds to the post of senior vice president of Clinical Service Operations and Business Development.
Hammonds’ appointment was announced by President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo.
A graduate of Purdue University and UCLA’s Johnson & Johnson Health Care Executive Management Program, Hammonds brings significant health care experience to his new position, most recently at Erie County Medical Center as the CEO/Executive Director of Millennium Collaborative Care (MCC), one of several performance provider systems championed by Gov. Cuomo to make necessary changes to Medicaid.
MCC has served more than 270,000 lives across eight Western New York counties during the past five years and was a successful component of the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program (DSRIP), earning recognition as one of the top performing provider systems in the state.
Prior to leading MCC, Hammonds served as chief operating officer for the Community Health Center of Buffalo and as assistant director of outreach for the University of Buffalo’s Center for Industrial Effectiveness and Office of Economic Development. While at UB he coordinated industry collaborative projects with the university’s seven graduate and professional schools as well as its six health services schools.
Hammonds is a former deputy Erie County executive and director and instructor of Six Sigma, a program that identifies and implements process efficiency initiatives.
In his new role he will administer Memorial’s service line operations including its primary care offices, Wound Center of Niagara, women’s services center and OB/GYN programs, bariatric and general surgical programs, the infectious disease center and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Family Practice Residency Program.
Memorial appoints Collichio vice president of human resources
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has named Alexander C. Collichio, Esq., SPHR, to the post of vice president of human resources effective Dec. 14. The appointment was announced by President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo.
A graduate of the University of Buffalo School of Law, where he earned a Juris Doctor degree, Collichio practiced law for several years before choosing a career in human resources.
He most recently served as director of labor and employee relations for the Erie County Medical Center Corporation, where he had overall responsibility for civil service, labor relations and business partner functions. He also served as chief negotiator with several labor unions and negotiated collective bargaining agreements that implemented long-term strategies and new performance improvement processes.
Prior to joining the Erie County Medical Center Corporation, Collichio was an assistant legal counsel for both the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority and the Buffalo City School System.
In his new role, Collichio will oversee day-to-day human resources operations and strategic planning initiatives for Memorial Medical Center and its satellite sites.
