The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Board of Directors confirmed its 2022 slate of officers and re-elected three incumbent members to the board at its annual meeting on March 28.
Reappointed as officers were Chairman James C. Roscetti, an attorney with the Niagara Falls law firm Roscetti & DeCastro, P.C.; Vice Chairperson Cynthia A. Bianco; Treasurer Charles G. Rader, Ph.D.; and Secretary Margaret M. Toohey.
Re-elected to three-year terms were Robert L. Bradley, Ronald R. Campbell, and Don J. King.
Continuing on the board will be Tina Abrams, Seneca Nation of Indians Councilor; Rajinder Bajwa, M.D., Chief of Infectious Disease at Memorial; Matthew Feldman, attorney with Feldman Kiefer, LLP; Gerald Gorman, M.D., Chief of Emergency Medicine and Memorial Medical Staff President; John “Jack” L. Greco, Executive Director of TECHSTARS; Marion B. Lavigne, Ph.D, President & CEO of Launch New York, Inc.; Judith A. Nolan Powell; Mark D. Perry, M.D., Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Memorial; the Rev Craig D. Pridgen, Senior Pastor of True Bethel Church, Niagara Falls; and Memorial President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo. Serving ex-officio is Memorial Vice President & Chief Medical Officer Vijay Bojedla, M.D.
