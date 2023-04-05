Thanks to ice cream-inspired beers, New York Beer Project has raised $3,500 for Camp Good Days in Rochester and $4,000 for Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. It brings the grand total to $56,000 donated to the foundations.
The donations were raised through NYBP’s collaborative “Mash-Up” series with Perry’s Ice Cream, where New York Beer Project brews unique beers inspired by Perry’s iconic ice cream flavors.
The partnership began back in 2017 with the creation of Panda Paws Porter. New York Beer Project’s objective was to give back to the community and let Craft beer drinkers make a difference by donating $1 from each pint sold at NYBP’s original Lockport location to Oishei Children’s Hospital. The original goal was a $10,000 donation for the hospital.
Fast forward to 2023. Not only was the original goal exceeded with $50,000 raised for two wonderful causes, but New York Beer Project’s sister property in Orlando has just announced a partnership with the Give Kids the World Village in Florida. New York Beer Project officials say they are proud to partner with such an inspiring organization. Since one of the Day One perks of the Give Kids the World Village is having ice cream available for the kids at any time of day, an ice-cream themed beer seemed like the perfect partnership. They also call every child that visits a Superhero, which makes Superhero Sour the perfect way to kick off the collaboration this past Saturday.
“New York Beer Project is truly honored to help out three truly incredible organizations, and thanks all the NYBP patrons who, pint by pint, helped make a difference in the community,” a release on the donations read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.