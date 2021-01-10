New Spectrum Store opens

AMHERST – Charter Communications, Inc. announced today the opening of a new Spectrum Store. The Spectrum store gives consumers in the Amherst area a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile or voice services.
“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, senior vice president, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “They are working to make our new store in Amherst a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”
The new Amherst store at 1593 Niagara Falls Blvd. is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.
The new Spectrum store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available. Customers can save up to 40% on a single line with unlimited data compared to other national carriers. They also can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.
Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience Spectrum Internet, featuring starting speeds of 100 Mbps and plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.
Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.
Information on Spectrum store locations can be found online along with more information about Spectrum products and services. 24-hour customer assistance is always available at 1-855-707-7328.
