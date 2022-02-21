NCCC Workforce trains National Guard members to be EMTs

The New York State Bureau of Emergency Medical Services requested that Niagara County Community College (NCCC) Workforce Development conduct a pilot educational program to help train part of the 500-600 new emergency medical technicians in New York state, in an effort to help relieve the current burden on health care facilities.
An ambitious goal was met in conducting 15-20 courses throughout the state which were taught in an academy-style class completed in a 30-day time period. Half of the classes were to be open to all New Yorkers who qualify, with the second half offered to train National Guard members.
In responding to this need, NCCC collaborated with the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station to train National Guard members on site. The class began on Jan. 19 and finished on Thursday. The class graduated 24 students who successfully completed the course and passed the NYS practical skills exam.
The class consisted of 160 classroom hours, along with 10 patient scenarios. Members of the class will now be deployed across the state in providing relief personnel support to areas with the greatest need.
To learn more about Workforce Development classes at NCCC, visit https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/wd/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.