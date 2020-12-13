NCCC Small Business Development Center receives Impact Award

Lynn Oswald, director of the Niagara County Community College (NCCC) Small Business Development Center (SBDC), along with the rest of her team, has been selected as the recipient of the Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Impact Niagara award.
The award will be presented to the SBDC during a special event hosted by the Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce and M&T Bank via Zoom at 9 a.m. today. There is no cost to attend but registration is required.
The Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce reports that Oswald and the SBDC staff have worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic, transitioning their services to an online format and continuing to provide one-on-one counseling as well as public workshops which focused on creating, operating, and growing small businesses. In addition, the NCCC SBDC staff facilitated information sessions covering COVID-19 related topics such as: safety protocols, New York state mandates, Federal Paycheck Protection Program, and re-opening training.
Oswald shares, “I’d like to thank the Niagara USA Chamber for recognizing the efforts of my team. We, at the Niagara SBDC, are proud of our collaboration with all the business resource partners in the County during the Covid-19 crisis. Since mid-March, the Niagara SBDC has assisted over 371 clients with 74 receiving disaster funding totaling over $16.6 million and saving/creating 1,609 jobs.”
Following the award ceremony, Gary Keith, vice president and regional economist for M&T Bank will discuss how current events will impact the future of the Western New York economy. Guest speakers Larry Mietus, founder of Speaking of Strategy, and Franklin Sciortino, director of the US Small Business Administration, will be contributing to the online event as well.
To register, call (716) 285-9142 or e-mail ewoods@niagarachamer.org. The public is welcome to attend and those who are involved in any type of business, community leadership, or the local economy are encouraged to participate in this free event.
The Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce is a premier business advocacy organization which serves the interest of its members and the business community of Niagara County and beyond. This dynamic, non-profit organization is a voice for business which fosters leadership, advocates on behalf of its members, and promotes the greater Buffalo-Niagara region.
