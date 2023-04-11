Niagara County Community College Vice President of Academic Affairs Lydia Ulatowski announced that the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) has awarded continuing accreditation to NCCC’s medical assisting program. “This accreditation acknowledges our faculty’s dedication to their students and their field,” Ulatowski said. “It marks NCCC’s medical assisting program as being on the forefront of both subject matter and practice.”
Reaccreditation comes as a result of demonstrated compliance with CAAHEP’s standards and other standards developed by Medical Assisting Education Review Board, American Association of Medical Assistants, American Medical Technologists, and National Healthcareer Association.
In his letter informing NCCC of the program’s reaccreditation, CAAHP President Donald Balasa noted the college’s pursuit of excellence. “CAAHEP accreditation is awarded due to the program’s demonstrated compliance with the standards,” wrote Balasa. “The commission recognizes your organization’s commitment to continuous quality improvement in health professions education.”
The medical assisting program is one of 12 programs within NCCC’s Division of Nursing, Physical and Allied Health. Its reaccreditation will last through 2032.
