Niagara County Community College is among several SUNY and CUNY community colleges that will receive a portion of $5 million in funding to support the creation or enhancement of short-term credential programs or course offerings that provide pathways to employment in the cannabis industry. The funding supports programs that will create or enhance non-degree and degree-eligible courses and programs, stackable credentials, and/or microcredentials that quickly address local employer skill needs within the cannabis sector, a projected multi-billion dollar industry with tens of thousands jobs.
Selected campuses must also partner with local employers in the cannabis industry and receive their input on curriculum development.
NCCC is among three selected SUNY campuses to receive $1 million. NiCCC will serve as lead campus with partners Erie Community College, Genesee Community College and Jamestown Community College. It is estimated to include over 4,000 participants. Also receiving $1 million are Schenectady County Community College and Orange County Community College.
Additionally, the New York State Department of Labor and the Office of Cannabis Management will support efforts to expand learning opportunities by helping to connect businesses and job seekers to these essential training programs. Upon completion, the Department will help candidates complete resumes, prepare for job interviews and provide regional job leads.
Each awarded campus or consortium of campuses will be supported by start-up funds for a three-year period.
“New York’s new cannabis industry is creating exciting opportunities, and we will ensure that New Yorkers who want careers in this growing sector have the quality training they need to be successful,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “Diversity and inclusion are what makes New York’s workforce a competitive, powerful asset, and we will continue to take concrete steps to help ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate in the cannabis industry.”
The cannabis credentialing program aligns with Hochul’s continued commitment to delivering new employment opportunities to New Yorkers, especially those from historically underserved communities, while also supplying local employers with a highly skilled, locally sourced talent pool. Colleges will serve social equity candidates as defined by the Office of Cannabis Management in their local communities.
Awards have been made on a competitive basis within the SUNY and CUNY systems, with multiple campuses partnering with one college which assumes the lead role.
“As our cannabis industry grows, so does our need for skilled workers, and this is a wonderful way to create opportunities for New Yorkers,” Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said.
Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander added, “Legal cannabis in New York means cannabis opportunities for New Yorkers. It’s wonderful to see community colleges across the SUNY and CUNY systems help their students develop the skills necessary to be players in this burgeoning industry. This is an excellent step towards helping New York’s cannabis industry grow.”
Hochul is also expanding access to higher education while also increasing opportunities for employment. Innovative approaches like allowing the Tuition Assistance Program to cover students enrolled in six or more credits of study at a SUNY, CUNY, or not-for-profit independent college — an investment estimated to provide support to 75,000 additional New York students annually. Allowing these funds to also be used for credential and certificate programs.
