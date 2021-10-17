NCCC Child Development Center receives grant

SANBORN — Niagara County Community College (NCCC) was recently announced as a recipient of a funding award under the competitive U.S. Department of Education Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program. The award was in the amount of $307,192 over four years. Through this program, both NCCC students and members of the community are eligible to enroll their children at the NCCC John R. Oishei Child Development Center (CDC) at an income-based, subsidized rate.
NCCC is committed to serving our students and the local community by offering the best childcare services possible at the lowest rate. In addition to offering subsidized childcare, the CDC was recently able to utilize grant funding to perform a number of upgrades to its facilities including to the outdoor playground.
“I am excited to have both of our playgrounds resurfaced as we add new equipment to the area for the community to enjoy. As always, all of our facility upgrades are done with an eye toward increasing the usage, inclusion, and safety for our children.” Christine Duquin, director of the John R. Oishei Child Development Center.
With the increased demand for childcare services and specifically those from 0-18 months of age, the Center is in the process of engaging professional Architectural Services to review our current space, to determine if expanded services are viable. The NCCC CDC is located in a state-of-the-art facility within the Campus Learning Commons that provides students and members of the community with peace of mind that their child is receiving the best possible care throughout the week.
Accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), parents can be assured their young children will participate in a developmentally appropriate early childhood curriculum with experienced, professional teachers and caregivers.
Through continued campus collaboration, NCCC will offer an unmatched pairing of affordable rates and fully accredited childcare to the community. Stop in today, or check out the Childcare Center online at www.niagaracc.suny.edu/child-development/ .
