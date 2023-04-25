Six Flags Darien Lake is currently hosting a spring hiring event through Saturday in the employment center.
Candidates can gain immediate interviews and can land jobs in more than 10 diverse departments including rides, food service, lifeguarding and more in preparation for Six Flags Darien Lake and Hurricane Harbor’s opening on May 20.
Availability and eligibility requirements:
• Operations: Ride Operations, Park Services (custodial), Public Safety (security, EMTs)
• In-Park Services: Food and beverage operations, retail, attractions
• Guest Experience: Admissions, Guest Relations
• Lifeguards
• Accommodations: Hotel front office, housekeeping, reservationist
• Landscaping
• Events & Entertainment
To apply for a position, complete a job application at SixFlagsJobs.com; or text the word “JOBS” to 585-207-8400; or visit the Six Flags Darien Lake Employment Center, 1501 Sumner Road, Corfu, in person from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Applicants should bring their Social Security card and a current photo ID with proof of age or a school ID and birth certificate.
Fast-Tracked Hiring & Training:
• Candidates can interview the same day they apply
• In-person and video interviews are available
• Training can be completed in person or virtually online
Employee benefits include paid training, free admission for employee and a friend, discounts on food, beverages and retail, employee ride nights and employee exclusive events.
Applicants with employment-related questions can call 585-599-5108. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/darienlake.
