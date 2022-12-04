National Grid is kicking off its annual Season of Giving by donating $6 million to further support New York customers who are struggling to make ends meet this winter. The funds will be used to launch new energy bill assistance and emergency food support programs for low-to-moderate income customers, and increase the company’s contributions to its existing Care & Share and Neighborhood Heating Fund programs. The contribution is expected to benefit more than 31,500 New York households, or nearly 100,000 people, and is in addition to National Grid’s annual local community and philanthropic support.
National Grid is the first New York energy company to offer targeted assistance programs to low-to-moderate income customers. The new programs—the Hope & Warmth Energy Fund and Hearts Fighting Hunger emergency food assistance—will help families who are experiencing financial hardships, but just miss qualifying for the federally-funded Home Energy Assistance Program. These are households living on the edge of financial insecurity with an income that is above the federal poverty level, but below the basic cost of living.
“We know that this winter’s higher energy supply prices will add to the financial burden for our customers who are grappling with increased costs at the grocery store, gas pump and in virtually every aspect of their lives,” said Rudy Wynter, National Grid’s New York President. “As we enter the holiday season, now is the time for us to provide additional customer assistance beyond what we currently offer. We are committed to supporting our customers in need by helping them stay warm and safe this winter.”
The Hope & Warmth Energy Fund and Hearts Fighting Hunger programs will open Dec.15 and close when the funding has been exhausted. Care & Share and Neighborhood Heating Fund grants are offered annually beginning in February. All programs will be administered by HeartShare Human Services of New York.
"We are very excited to continue and expand our long-standing partnership with National Grid. It is the epitome of a company that cares for and about our fellow New Yorkers in need throughout the state,” said William Guarinello, President & CEO, HeartShare Human Services.
"These new programs alleviate the stress brought on by energy and food insecurities for thousands of moderate-income families, otherwise not eligible for any assistance, who may be facing difficult choices in their lives," said Tanya Jones, Senior Director of Energy Assistance & Community Development, HeartShare Human Services.
For more information on these programs, including how to apply, visit https://www.heartshare.org/our-programs/energy-assistance-and-community-development/
