More than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day weekend as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Overall, just 2.5% fewer Americans are expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019. This represents an increase of nearly 40% compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million.
While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car. An expected 43.6 million Americans will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019. With 3.5 million people planning to fly, air travel volumes this Independence Day will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels, and increase 164% compared to last year.
“There was a major uptick in travel for Memorial Day and it appears Independence Day will continue the trend,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “Americans are ready to catch up on those missed opportunities with their friends and families from last year, especially to sunny destinations likes beaches and lakes.”
Another 620,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes this Independence Day, an increase of over 72% compared to last year, but 83% lower than in 2019. This includes travel by bus and train, and the return of cruising as early as late June. For anyone making the personal decision to travel, AAA reminds them that a travel advisor can help with what you can expect on your trip and travel insurance options to help protect your health and travel investment before and during your vacation.
Top Independence Day Travel Destinations:
• Orlando, Flordia
• Anaheim, California
• Denver, Colorado
• Las Vegas, Nevada
• Seattle, Washington
• Chicago, Illinois
• New York City
• Atlanta, Georgia
• Boston, Massachusetts
• Kahului, Maui, Hawaii
*Based on National AAA Travel advance air and tour bookings, July 1–5
INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the worst congestion heading into the holiday weekend as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers, along with the return trip on Monday mid-day. Major metro areas across the U.S. could see nearly double the delays verses typical drive times, with drivers in Boston and San Francisco likely to experience nearly three-times the delays.
While AAA found average airfares have declined 2% across the country compared to last Independence Day, travelers can expect to find higher prices for hotels and car rentals as demand climbs. Mid-range hotel rates have increased between 32% and 35%, with average nightly rates ranging between $156 and $398 for AAA Two Diamond and AAA Three Diamond hotels, respectively.
Daily car rental rates have increased 86% compared to last Independence Day, topping out at $166. Consumers have experienced high costs and limited availability of rental cars in some markets, due to the chip shortage impacting auto manufacturers. This production delay has presented a domino effect as rental car companies work to increase their inventory of new vehicles in time to meet the increased demand for domestic road travel.
The 43.6 million Americans expected to travel by car this Independence Day can expect gas prices to be the most expensive since 2014 with the national average likely to remain above $3 per gallon. AAA members can save on gas by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Save 30 cents per gallon on your first fill-up at Shell when you join between July 1 and Aug. 31. Join now at AAA.com/Shell.
