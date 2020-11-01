U.S. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, have announced $302,376 in funding to help rural small businesses and agricultural producers invest in energy efficient and renewable energy systems. The funding was administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).
“To meet New York’s net zero by 2050 carbon target, we must invest in clean, renewable energy systems,” Schumer said. “This funding advances our goal of eliminating carbon pollution, allowing us to revitalize rural energy infrastructure. Funding like this will help New York meet the climate challenge head on even as it benefits rural small businesses’ and agricultural producers’ bottom lines.”
“Investing in renewable energy will help protect our environment, create jobs, and promote energy independence,” Gillibrand said. “This federal funding will lower the otherwise prohibitive cost of transitioning to green energy, allowing farmers, ranchers, and small businesses to benefit from long-term cost savings for years to come. I will continue fighting to make cutting-edge energy efficient technologies accessible and affordable for New York’s rural communities.”
Gillibrand facilitated conversations between leaders and officials in Sullivan County and USDA Rural Development to help secure USDA REAP grant funding, which contributed to awards for several small businesses in the region, including Johnston & Rhodes Blue Stone Company; Ivan Weinger Associates, LTD.; K&R Premo Enterprises LLC; and Persaud Enterprise, L.P. through the USDA’s Rural Economic Area Partnership Program.
Funding recipients:
• JOHNSTON & RHODES BLUE STONE COMPANY — $6,499 to purchase and installation of LED lighting.
• RUDGERS, LYMAN — $20,000 to purchase and installation of a grain dryer.
• IVAN WEINGER ASSOCIATES, LTD — $20,000 to purchase and installation of a 28.08 kW solar system.
• WATERMAN'S GREENHOUSE, LLC — $15, 147 to purchase and installation of a 22.44 kW solar system.
• ATTICUS COMMUNICATIONS, INC. — $2,575 to purchase and installation of an energy efficient Reverse Osmosis machine.
• SNYDER, MATTHEW E — $10,150 to purchase and installation of a 16-kW solar array.
• ONTARIO ORCHARDS OF OSWEGO INC — $16,000 to purchase and installation of a 40-kW solar array
K&R PREMO ENTERPRISES LLC — $10,796 to purchase and installation of a 24.885-kW solar array.
• PERSAUD ENTERPRISE, L.P. — $19,975 to purchase and installation of a 24-kW solar array.
• A.W. MILLER TECHNICAL SALES INC — $12,500 to purchase and installation of a 29-kW solar array.
• NORTHERN MARINE INC. — $17,475 to purchase and installation of a 27.36-kW solar array.
• HOTALING, JAMES ALLEN — $7,931 to purchase and installation of an energy efficient Reverse Osmosis machine and Evaporator.
• WEISBROD, MARK J — $9,005 to purchase and installation of a 12.705 kW solar system
• ORGANIC NATURE LLC — $125,000 to purchase and installation of LED lighting and insulation
• KLEPETAR, DILLON — $9, 323 to purchase and installation of a 13-kW solar system
