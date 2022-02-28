Misko to lead Mount St. Mary's Hospital Foundation

Ashley Misko

Catholic Health and the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation have announced Ashley Misko as the new executive director of the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation.

“Misko brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in nonprofit leadership, fundraising, and major gifts solicitation. Most recently, she led the scholarship program for Niagara University serving as a major gifts officer in the university’s Office of Insti­tutional Advancement. Over the last decade, Misko has held diverse posi­tions at Niagara University, People Inc. and Amherst Youth Foundation in the areas of executive admin­istrative support, quality improvement, service op­erations,” a release stated.

She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English edu­cation from Niagara University, where she is currently com­pleting her Master’s in Business Administration. She has been a member of the diversity, equity and inclusion task force; International Humanitar­ian Assistance Program advisory board; Community of the Workplace Professional Develop­ment Committee; and Fifty Fabulous Wom­en Giving Circle.

As executive director of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, Misko will lead efforts for executing, direct­ing and coordinat­ing activities that in­crease philanthropic support for the hospi­tal.

