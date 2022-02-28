Misko to lead Mount St. Mary's Hospital Foundation

Catholic Health and the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation have announced Ashley Misko as the new executive director of the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation.
“Misko brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in nonprofit leadership, fundraising, and major gifts solicitation. Most recently, she led the scholarship program for Niagara University serving as a major gifts officer in the university’s Office of Institutional Advancement. Over the last decade, Misko has held diverse positions at Niagara University, People Inc. and Amherst Youth Foundation in the areas of executive administrative support, quality improvement, service operations,” a release stated.
She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English education from Niagara University, where she is currently completing her Master’s in Business Administration. She has been a member of the diversity, equity and inclusion task force; International Humanitarian Assistance Program advisory board; Community of the Workplace Professional Development Committee; and Fifty Fabulous Women Giving Circle.
As executive director of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, Misko will lead efforts for executing, directing and coordinating activities that increase philanthropic support for the hospital.
