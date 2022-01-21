Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation in support of the Medical Center’s Guardian Angels project.
The Guardian Angels project, a new initiative aimed at protecting and watching over high-risk Medicare patients with severe mental illness (SMI), will provide an extraordinary level of care and support to the most vulnerable mental health patients, resulting in these individuals living healthier and longer lives.
The project will enroll 100 of the highest need Medicare clients from Memorial’s outpatient mental health clinic. The Guardian Angels team, comprised of a care manager and a RN, will complete two assessments per participant, a comprehensive health assessment and a combined Social Determinant of Health and Mental Health screen.
Care plans will be developed outlining patients’ unique needs, the type of support they should get, and how the support will be provided. The Guardian Angels team will then activate care plans, make appointments, break down barriers to care, and advocate by connecting patients to health care and social services, including primary care visits.
Aligned with the mission of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, the Guardian Angels project will improve the health and well-being of vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals.
The awarded grant will directly support and fund the operation of this program, and its newly created staff positions.
The Guardian Angels project, with its emphasis on connecting SMI clients to crucial healthcare and support services aims to decrease mortality and morbidity among one of the most vulnerable populations in the Niagara community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.