Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Schoellkopf Health Center have announced two new staffing changes.
Frank Guida has been named administrator of Schoellkopf Health Center and Jodi Witherell will serve as vice president, quality and corporate compliance for the medical center.
A graduate of New England College, Guida most recently serving as administrator at Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns.
Prior to Safire, Guida worked with various rehabilitation and nursing centers including Dynamic Healthcare Boonton and CareRite Centers, where he served as director of Support Services. The Air Force veteran also served as assistant administrator and director of building services at The Phoenix Rehabilitation & Nursing Center and Atlantis Rehabilitation & RHCP, both located in Brooklyn.
A health care professional with over 20 years of experience in quality improvement, nursing, and risk management, Jodi Witherell comes to Memorial with a vast knowledge of the health care industry.
A graduate of St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing and University at Buffalo, Witherell received both her nursing diploma and Bachelors of Science in Nursing. She later went on to receive her Master of Science in Health Services Administration from D’Youville College.
Witherell most recently served as CNO/Vice president of Quality Services with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc. in Dunkirk. Prior to that she worked as Senior Director of Stroke and Neurosciences Nursing/Interim CNO with Kaleida Health.
