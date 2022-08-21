Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced today that its Primary Care Network has received Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition (PCMH) from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the highest national accreditation standard in primary care.
Widely recognized as an organization dedicated to improving the quality of health care, NCQA Accreditation provides a comprehensive framework for organizations to align and improve operations in areas that are most important. For Memorial, it’s first and foremost patient care.
"The NCQA Certification process continues to drive improvement throughout healthcare. Memorial is proud to have achieved this Certification, as it further validates our commitment to providing the highest quality care to our patients," said Al Hammonds, CSSBB, Memorial’s Senior Vice President of Clinical Service Operations & Business Development.
Developed to identify medical practices that have invested in a model of care that puts patients at the forefront, PCMH recognition is achieved when practices meet all 40 core criteria and 11 New York State required criteria, earning a total of 25 elective credits across five of the six PCMH concepts. Those concepts include team-based care and practice organization; care management and support; know and manage patients; care coordination and care transitions; patient-centered access and continuity; and performance measurement and quality improvement.
Memorial’s Primary Care Network operates offices in several convenient locations throughout Niagara and Northern Erie counties, including Niagara Falls, Lewiston, and Grand Island.
