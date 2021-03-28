Deborah L. Cudzilo has been named director of revenue cycle at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center effective April 12. Her appointment was announced by Memorial Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Wright.
A former vice president for revenue cycle at Erie County Medical Center, Cudzilo has more than two decades of hospital and health care operations experience. She most recently worked at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, where she oversaw patient access operations.
Cudzilo previously served as senior director for RCM Operations at the Center for Diagnostic Imaging in Amherst and as vice president for revenue cycle for the Grady Health System in Atlanta, where she played a key role in the financial turnaround of a 953-bed Level 1 trauma center.
