Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Circuit Clinical are celebrating a year and a half of partnering to bring clinical research as a care option to local communities. The two organizations have successfully engaged and trained several NFMMC physicians to be principal investigators in research studies within the local community and have also completed several research studies. This accomplishment now allows both organizations to focus on bringing new research opportunities to the Niagara community, providing access and inclusion.
Circuit Clinical's embedded and research-experienced experts enable NFMMC to deliver research studies to local patients and support medical innovations in the clinical research industry. The early foundational work NFMMC and Circuit conducted together included COVID-19 work during the pandemic and a study to identify undiagnosed respiratory disease on behalf of the National Institute of Health. Since those early studies, the team has begun to work on more complex trials and celebrates the achievements the partnership has allowed both organizations to achieve. The newest studies at NFMMC include a colorectal cancer screening study, a targeted screening study for Black and African Caribbean patients with chronic kidney disease, a colorectal cancer and lung screening study, and a study to test a new treatment for hypertriglyceridemia.
"The pandemic was challenging for all medical facilities. We are proud of our ability to build a research capability through our steadfast commitment to Circuit Clinical and the clinical research industry. This partnership enables us to support our community through appropriate new care options and resources," said Joseph A. Ruffolo, President & CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. "More importantly, we can bring the community innovative medical treatment options that advance medical innovation for thousands more."
"Circuit Clinical is proud to support NFMMC as a provider of clinical research. NFMMC's commitment to their patients and unwavering dedication to those that require special care and treatment options is why Circuit exists. We believe access and inclusion in clinical research are necessary for better health outcomes. We're honored to work with NFMMC to make this happen," said Irfan Khan, CEO of Circuit Clinical.
