KeyBank, in partnership with First Niagara Foundation, has awarded a $40,000 grant to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for its cooling tower capital investment to protect women’s health services project.
The funds will be used to replace the cooling tower that is currently serving Memorial’s Mary C. Dyster Women’s Pavilion. Replacement of the tower, which removes heat from the building, will protect against deterioration caused by any water leakage, as well as maintain appropriate temperatures inside the facility. The project will offer a safe and comfortable environment for patients, employees and visitors.
“For decades, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has provided quality and compassionate care to the people of Niagara County,” said Elizabeth Gurney, director of Corporate Philanthropy at KeyBank and executive director of the First Niagara Foundation. “We are proud to support them as they ensure that exceptional patient care will continue as they improve what is already a first-class facility in Niagara Falls.”
This investment has a direct benefit to the Niagara community as a whole. The Women’s Health Pavilion, which is the only facility of its kind in the City of Niagara Falls, serves as a hub for the provision of obstetrical and gynecological care, including labor and delivery services, postpartum education and care, and a large outpatient center that includes an integrated behavioral health program.
With these funds the integrity of the building will be protected, allowing these much-needed services to be offered without interruption, giving women of Niagara Falls continued access to vital health resources.
