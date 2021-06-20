Memorial celebrates 2021 residency graduation

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center celebrated its annual residency graduation on Wednesday at the Niagara Falls Country Club.
Now in its 43rd year, the graduation recognized four resident physicians from the family medicine program and three residents from the pharmacy residency program.
In addition to celebrating the graduates, Wednesday night’s program also acknowledged and awarded Preceptor of the Year to Dr. Hannah Bailey. Dr. Bailey provides obstetric and gynecologic care at Memorial’s OB/GYN Center.
Following the distribution of certificates, the four new family medicine residents were introduced and welcomed. Monique Saran, Amrit Sarai-Kang, Armaghan Raeouf and Gurpinder Khosa are set to begin their residency on June 21 with the Medical Center.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is the only teaching hospital in Niagara County offering residency programs in bothFamily Medicine and Pharmacy. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education in Family Medicineand the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, Memorial’s residency programs offer a well-rounded educational experience in a supportive team-oriented environment.
