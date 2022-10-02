Kimberly Ellerington-Beebe, RN has been named director of employee health at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
An accomplished professional and registered nurse for over 15 years, Ellerington-Beebe is a graduate of Niagara County Community College and D’Youville College, where she earned an associates in professional nursing, math/sciences, and a degree in occupational therapy/health sciences.
Prior to this appointment, Ellerington-Beebe served as a case manager at Doctor’s Hospital of Sarasota where she ensured patients had an effective plan of care and advocated for their services and treatments.
As director of employee health, Ellerington-Beebe will oversee daily operations of the Employee Health department, including the oversight of the Workers’ Compensation Program and ensuring proper tracking of all FMLA usage. In addition, she will serve as liaison for employee COVID testing and quarantine requirements as well as serving as chairperson of the Safe Patient Handling committee.
In addition, Memorial Medical Center has named Kevin Burgess, LMSW, director of its Care Management Agency. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Sheila Kee.
With over 10 years of experience, Burgess is a graduate of the University of Buffalo and State University College at Buffalo where we earned both a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in social work.
In addition to overseeing the care management agency, Burgess serves as Memorial’s Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health, a position he will continue to hold.
Joining Burgess is Jennifer Cramer, LMSW, who will serve as Associate Director. Cramer is a graduate of the University of Buffalo and State University College at Buffalo where she earned both her master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in social work.
Prior to joining Memorial, Cramer worked as a care manager supervisor with BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc. and currently works with Cerebral, Inc. as an associate therapist in addition to her role at the medical center.
Burgess and Cramer will oversee and manage the operations of a dynamic, multi-faceted care management team that strives to improve the quality of life for thousands of Niagara County residents with a focus on delivering an integrated and coordinated experience across the continuum of care. Memorial’s care management agency operates under the BestSelf Health Home and Health Homes of Upstate New York (HHUNY).
