The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Board of Directors confirmed its 2021 slate of officers, elected a new member and re-elected five incumbent members to the board at its annual meeting on March 22.
Reappointed as officers were Chairman James C. Roscetti, an attorney with the Niagara Falls law firm Roscetti & DeCastro, P.C.; Vice Chairperson Cynthia A. Bianco; Treasurer Charles G. Rader, Ph.D.; and Secretary Margaret M. Toohey of The Lewiston Insurance Agency, Inc.
Re-elected to three-year terms were Roscetti and Toohey; Matthew Feldman, an attorney with Feldman Kiefer, LLP; Marion R. Lavigne, Ph.D., President & CEO of Launch New York, Inc.; and Salvatore “Sam” Santarosa, President, Buffalo Fuel Corp.
Continuing on the board will be Robert L. Bradley, Jr., Ronald R. Campbell, John “Jack” L. Greco, Executive Director of TECHSTARS; Don J. King; Judith A. Nolan Powell; Mark D. Perry, M.D., Chief of Radiology at Memorial Medical Center; the Rev Craig D. Pridgen, Senior Pastor of True Bethel Church, Niagara Falls; and Memorial President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo. Serving ex-officio is Memorial Vice President & Chief Medical Officer Vijay Bojedla, M.D.
Elected to the board for a three-year term was Seneca Nation of Indians Councilor Tina Abrams.
Abrams was first elected to the Council in 2001 and has served as co-chair since 2012. As a member of the Council, she provides significant oversight to the Seneca Nation’s business interests, including the Seneca Gaming Corporation, Seneca Gaming Authority, Seneca One Stops and Seneca Construction Management Corporation. She previously served as director of the Seneca Nation’s Class II gaming enterprises, including Seneca Gaming & Entertainment operations in Irving and Salamanca.
