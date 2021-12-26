McDermid Financial Group supports Community Missions' Aurora House

or the fourth consecutive year, McDermid Financial Group has stepped in to meet a holiday need at Community Missions’ Aurora House. This year, they have provided a donation to purchase a new propane grill for the program.
“We are honored to be able to help such an important program once again this year,” said Geoffrey McDermid, President & CEO of McDermid Financial Group. “We take seriously the responsibility to give back to our community. We feel that it is important that the youth at Aurora House know that there are people that they don’t even know that believe in them and want the best for them, and we are humbled to be in a position to support that effort.”
Located in Lockport, Aurora House is a Community Residence treatment program for youth ages 12-18 with mental health diagnoses. As many as eight youth may reside in the program simultaneously for up to one year while attending school, work, volunteer and recreational activities. Family reunification, when appropriate, is the program’s goal.
“We are so appreciative of the support that McDermid Financial Group has continued to provide to Aurora House,” said Marilee Clark, Community Missions’ Vice President of Youth Services. “It is encouraging to see a community partner commit to our program, and more importantly, the youth that we serve. Thank you to all of those at McDermid Financial Group for their support!”
Based in Buffalo, McDermid Financial Group was founded in 1978. They offer a full suite of financial planning services, including life insurance, disability income protection, retirement savings program, long term care insurance and investment solutions.
Community Missions has provided the Niagara community with a wide range of vital services since 1925. In 2020, CMI provided over 197,000 meals and more than 11,000 nights of care within its crisis services programs. Additional agency programs serve adults and youth with psychiatric disabilities, parolees, at-risk youth and other underserved populations in both residential and recovery-oriented settings. For more information, visit www.CommunityMissions.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.