Manente Orthodontics in the Niagara Falls community has been very busy this month. But not just with orthodontic care. Dr. Manente and his team are busy supporting students and teachers as they embark on a back to school season like no other.
Last week, they awarded the 2020 Manente Orthodontics Scholarship to former patient Olivia, a graduate of Lewiston-Porter Senior High School. She is now a freshman at the Georgia Institute of Technology and an aspiring engineer. Olivia will receive a $1,000 scholarship for her winning essay on the topic “How has receiving orthodontic treatment positively impacted your life and plans for the future?”
Olivia believes in the power of a smile and writes, “A smile may seem like a small gesture, but I know when people smile at me, it makes me happier, and now I can confidently do the same for others.” Olivia has a heart for giving back and is involved in countless service clubs and volunteer organizations, including Girl Scouts, Key Club, and Big Brother Big Sister.
"The Manente patient family is full of leaders and we are pleased to award this scholarship to Olivia, a tremendous leader in both her school and community. We wish her the best of luck at college and look forward to seeing her continued impact in the community,” said Dr. Sal Manente.
In addition to supporting students as they return to school, Manente Orthodontics is helping teachers and teaching professionals safely return to the classroom by donating hundreds of face shields. The practice announced the giveaway on their Facebook page and the response has been incredible.
Dr. Manente says, “We know this year is challenging and we are incredibly thankful for our teachers in the community. Our hope is that this free face shield will make their day just a little more comfortable as they work so hard in safely educating our students.”
Any teaching professional who would like a face shield should contact Manente Orthodontics by email (staff@manenteortho.com) or phone (285-3588) and they will schedule a time for pick up. To maintain social distancing in the office, walk ins will not be accepted.
