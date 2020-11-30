Maid of the Mist recognized in national magazine

American Ship Review has named the new all-electric, emission-free Maid of the Mist vessels as “Boat of the Year.”
The cover story in Professional Mariner magazine, (Niagara Falls tour operator leads industry toward all-electric future) said: “The iconic Niagara Falls Maid of the Mist tour company made history of its own last fall when it took delivery of the first zero-emission passenger vessels built in the United States.
“James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla are relatively simple vessels above the hull. They are built with two observation decks. The enclosed pilothouse is forward on the main level, the staircase to the upper level is roughly amidships and the ADA-compliant head is located aft along the centerline. Each vessel operates with six crew.”
The boats can accommodate 600 guests.
The two vessels began passenger service on Oct. 6, 2020, ferrying guests to the base of Niagara Falls through Nov. 8, when the 2020 season ended.
“To be the first to accomplish something like this in the United States is quite rewarding and to be recognized by the marine industry is very gratifying,” said Maid of the Mist President Christopher M. Glynn. “When we started this project, we knew we were doing something very special.”
ABB Marine & Ports supplied a comprehensive integrated power and propulsion solution for the newbuild vessels, including lithium-ion battery packs and an onshore charging system, enabling sustainable operation with maximum reliability.
“A highlight of my career is being part of the new all-electric Maid of the Mist vessels,” said Ed Schwarz, ABB Marine & Ports, vice president of Sales and Execution, New Builds. “This is truly an American story of passion and commitment for the future. Maid of the Mist is leading the way with the first all-electric vessels built in the United States. Seeing the hard work being recognized as Ship of the Year by the American Ship Review, a special edition of Professional Mariner is deeply gratifying. It also solidifies what we at ABB have seen all along, the electrification of ferries is here to stay.”
The 2021 Maid of the Mist season will begin next spring, once the ice pack from Lake Erie clears Niagara Falls and the lower Niagara Gorge.
