Maid of the Mist recognized in national magazine

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Much cooler. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Much cooler. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.