M&T launching annual 'Gift of Warmth' donation drive

As winter weather returns and forecasters call for record accumulation, M&T Bank has announced the return of its Gift of Warmth donation drive, the region’s longest-running warm clothing collection program. Beginning today, it runs through Jan. 7 and donations of new coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens can be made at all of M&T’s 66 local branches to benefit local families in need.
“Our community continually bands together to help our neighbors and, considering many are still grappling with the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re hoping the City of Good Neighbors comes together once again and helps our neighbors through our cold and snowy winters,” said Mallory Boron, M&T Bank group vice president for Retail Banking in Western New York.
Now in its 36th year, Gift of Warmth has gathered close to 40,000 winter clothing items. The drive started in 1985, when M&T employees held the first campaign to encourage their co-workers to donate warm outerwear for families served by the Salvation Army. It has now grown into a community-wide initiative that collects thousands of winter clothing items every year.
As in previous years, M&T will work alongside The Salvation Army to drive the success of the campaign. The Salvation Army will facilitate the delivery of donated goods to local families in need across their strong network or volunteers.
“So many members of our community walk to work or school, or wait for their bus, without appropriate winter-weather clothing,” said Major Annette Lock, director of operations for The Salvation Army of Buffalo. “We are always so grateful to M&T and everyone who supports this drive because it allows us to do even more to protect our community from our region’s harsh winters.”
Donations can be dropped off at any of the 66 M&T branches throughout Western New York. Most branch lobbies are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and customers have the option to make appointments if preferred. To find the nearest branch and its hours of operation or to book an appointment, please visit https://locations.mtb.com.
In addition to the Gift of Warmth campaign, many M&T Bank employees and their families are participating in a Virtual Toy Drive to brighten the holiday season for local children. The initiative will also provide an extra boost to three local small businesses—Clayton’s Toys in Williamsville, Alice Ever After Books in Buffalo and Toy Loft in East Aurora. M&T employees will be asked to purchase gifts through one of those stores online, over the phone or in-person, and the store will deliver it directly to the Salvation Army to be given to local kids.
