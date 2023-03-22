YMCA Buffalo Niagara recently presented M&T Bank with its 2022 Stewart Partnership Award. The award is given annually to an organization in Western New York that aligns with the YMCA’s mission and works with the Y to create a lasting, positive impact on the local community.
Last year M&T opened a branch inside the William-Emslie Family YMCA in Buffalo, providing greater access to financial guidance and support that helps people achieve their investment goals. Along with both an enclosed and drive-thru ATM, M&T Bank partnered with the Y, bringing much-needed educational resources to East Buffalo helping families manage their personal and financial health and well-being.
“M&T Bank has gone above and beyond in their partnership with us,” YMCA President and CEO John Ehrbar said. “From transforming our YMCA to creating new and equitable banking opportunities in the community, we couldn’t be happier to present this prestigious award to such a deserving organization. Their dedication to the City of Buffalo and Western New York is a true model for how to strengthen the bonds of a region.”
“We take great pride in helping to create the right opportunities for the people we serve,” added M&T Bank’s Head of Retail Banking in WNY Anne Musynske. ““We would like to thank the YMCA for awarding us with this honor and are committed to supporting over 300 local nonprofit organizations, such as the Y, in its impactful work they do every single day to lift up our community.”
