Lockport Quarry was among eight LafargeHolcim US facilities recognized by the National, Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) for its environmental and community efforts. The recognition is part of NSSGA's annual Community and Environmental Excellence Awards.
"Aggregates are the foundation of our building industry, and caring for the environment around our facilities and the communities we serve is a core value for LafargeHolcim employees," said Michael LeMonds, U.S. Head of Environment, Land and Government Affairs. "We understand our mandate to reinvent the way the world builds as we seek to become a net-zero company. Uplifting the communities and environment where we live and work is part of that commitment."
LafargeHolcim recipients include:
Gold Award
• Battle Creek Sand & Gravel Pit (MI) for environmental excellence
• Fox River Quarry (IL) for environmental excellence
• Lockport Quarry (NY) for environmental excellence
Silver Award
• Dundee Quarry (MI) for environmental excellence
• Marblehead Quarry (OH) for community relations excellence
Bronze Award
• Chelsea Sand & Gravel Pit (MI) for environmental excellence
• Peabody Quarry (MA) for community relations excellence
• Wayland Sand & Gravel Pit (MI) for environmental excellence
NSSGA cited the winning locations' environmental management programs, land conservation efforts and continued community involvement as critical factors in determining awardees.
“We are thrilled to congratulate LafargeHolcim on their accomplishments with winning multiple NSSGA Awards of Excellence in the Community Relations and the Environmental categories,” said NSSGA President & CEO Michael Johnson. “By recognizing the achievements of these teams, we as an industry are able to learn from their success stories which in turn will improve NSSGA members’ overall environmental stewardship efforts and local community involvement across the country.”
NSSGA began the awards programs to recognize aggregate producers who help enhance the public perception of the industry and its operations by supporting local communities and exceeding technical, environmental and regulatory requirements.
