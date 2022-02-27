Local Applebee's franchisee gives back again

T.L. Cannon Companies, local franchisee, and owner/operator of 58 Applebee's Grill + Bar locations in Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, Pennsylvania, recently announced they raised $116,623 for their local Make-A-Wish chapters in 2021.
The donation brings T.L. Cannon's total contributions to Make-A-Wish to more than $1.8 million since the start of their partnership in 2008.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation of America is a non-profit organization that grants life-changing wishes to children who are battling critical illnesses. The foundation has local chapters across the United States, helping children (and their families) find a glimmer of hope during hard times.
T.L. Cannon partners with seven local Make-A-Wish chapters throughout their operating areas. This partnership connects them deeper within their communities, as they make an impact on families right in their neighborhoods.
"Having the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors is a humbling experience," said Matt Fairbairn, CEO, T.L. Cannon Companies. "You don't realize just how 'close to home' Make-A-Wish is until you have a child and their family dining in your restaurant, learning that their wish is being granted. This has always been our primary focus: to serve our communities and be an integrated part of the neighborhood."
Each year, these Applebee's locations host three large fundraisers for local Make-A-Wish chapters—a Holiday Fundraiser, a Spring Fundraiser, and a Summer Golf Tournament. In addition to the annual fundraisers, locations initiate basket raffles, donate food, participate in walks, and more.
Finally, and perhaps one of the most rewarding aspects of the partnership, Applebee's locations welcome families to dine at their local restaurant for "wish dinners" with Make-A-Wish volunteers. At the dinners, children can share what their wish would be, find out their wish is being granted or share details of their time with volunteers after experiencing their wish.
