Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) has announced the approval of three bills aimed at supporting small businesses in Western New York and across the country.
“Small business success is critical to growing and maintaining a strong economy,” he said. “These measures will provide funding for federal small business support programs to ensure that entrepreneurs have the resources that they need to grow their businesses and make significant contributions to our local economy long into the future.”
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), there are around 2,057,959 small businesses that employ about 3,858,732 employees in New York state. National Small Business week, which began May 1 and ran through May 7, celebrates the resiliency and tenacity of entrepreneurs in New York state and communities across the country who are a critical part of our post-pandemic economic recovery.
In March, U.S. Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary Alejandra Castillo visited Buffalo at the request of Higgins for a roundtable discussion with Western New York small business leaders and to highlight business growth on the former Bethlehem Steel site following federal investment.
Below is a summary of the legislation recently passed in the House:
• The Women’s Business Centers Improvement Act of 2022 (H.R. 6441) reauthorizes the SBA Women’s Business Center program through 2025, providing $31.5 million annually. Through this program, Women’s Business Centers receive SBA grants that provide funding toward management training and counseling, operations, access to capital trade, and government contracting for women-led businesses. This measure increases maximum grant awards from $150,000 to $300,000 provided annually over a five-year term. Eligible grant applicants include state, regional, or local economic development organizations; higher education institutions; and state-chartered development, credit, or finance corporations.
• The Small Business Development Centers Improvement Act of 2022 (H.R. 6445) reauthorizes SBA’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) program through 2025. Through this program, SBA provides grants for local SBDCs to help administer management training and assistance to support small business start-ups. The program includes a network 62 lead organizations and about 1,000 outreach locations. This measure primarily reserves new grants for institutions of higher education and allows existing SBDCs to use a portion of their budgets to direct marketing to small businesses in their communities.
• The SCORE for Small Business Act of 2022 (H.R. 6450) reauthorizes the SBA’s SCORE program through 2025, providing up to $13.5 million annually. The program, previously named the Service Corps of Retired Executives program, operates under a cooperative agreement with a nonprofit organization called the SCORE Association. It helps small businesses with free advice and mentoring from experienced or retired volunteer entrepreneurs. Under this measure SBA and SCORE will develop plans to expand program offerings in rural and underserved communities.
The bills will now move to the Senate for consideration.
In Western New York there are several resources for new and existing small businesses. In Niagara County local entrepreneurs can reach out to the SUNY NCCC Small Business Development Center. Additionally, small businesses across Western New York can reach out the SBA Buffalo District Office by calling 716-551-4301 or visiting https://www.sba.gov/offices/district/ny/buffalo.
